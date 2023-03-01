Appoint governing boards in aviation parastatals, NLC urges FG

Joe Ajaero, NLC Deputy President

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to appoint governing boards in all aviation parastatals to ensure effective service delivery.

The newly-elected NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, made the call at a meeting with Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) in Lagos.



He said that the establishment of governing board in the parastatals would help ease the challenges facing the sector.



“One of the ways in solving the challenges facing the aviation sector in Nigeria is the establishment of governing boards across the aviation parastatals.



“Every parastatal needs a governing board to help in taking key decisions that will impact aviation; so, since there ain’t any board across, it is impacting negatively on the sector.



“An interim board isn’t the same thing as having a board because it has been over eight years. So, I don’t understand why a permanent board hasn’t been established.



“This step is critical for the improvement of key factors in the aviation which will translate to rapid improvement in the sector,” he said.



Ajaero reiterated the importance of the country having its own national carrier to boost its image.

He noted that the process of establishing a national carrier should follow due process to ensure its smooth operation.



Ajaero also said that the concession of airports across the country would not be visible without the establishment of governing boards.



“The nation must have a national carrier as this will help the image of the country; but in carrying out the process to establish the carrier, all due process must be followed.



“We can’t keep having foreign airlines operate in our airports. To ensure that we have our own carrier, we must follow the right process to ensure its smooth take off and operation.



“Also, it is important to note that concession of airport must be done with governing boards in aviation parastatals as they are crucial in taking key decisions; anything done other than this is I llegal,” he said.

The NLC president further said that unions in the aviation sector were not illegal, noting that the unions were established to protect the interest and welfare of staff .



He advised aviation unions to merge into one, saying that the emergence of several unions in the sector prevented a united front.



He assured the public that the NLC would perform its duties diligently.



“We assure Nigerians that we will ensure that we serve them to their best interest.



“It isn’t going to be easy because there will be several challenges but we will adopt the best strategy to ensure that we perform our duties well,” Ajaero said.



The General Secretary, ANAP, Mr Saidu Rasaq, commended the NLC on its visit and urged the congress to help facilitate the condition of service for airport workers.