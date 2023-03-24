Appeal Court victory: Reps minority caucus congratulates Adeleke

Adeleke

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke over the judgment of the Court of Appeal which upheld his victory at the July 16, 2022 Governorship election.

In a statement signed by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and made available to Vanguard on Friday, the caucus said that the jubilation that erupted in Osun on the heels of the judgement showed that Adeleke mandate came from the people.

“Governor Adeleke’s triumph at the Appeal Court is victory for democracy and a resounding affirmation of the expressed Will of the people of Osun State in their quest for purposeful leadership and good governance in the State.

“The jubilation in Osun State and other States of the federation is a testament of the fact that Governor Adeleke’s election is not only a reflection of the aspiration of the majority of the people of Osun State but also that of millions of lovers of democracy across the nation.

“Moreover, since his inauguration in November last year, Governor Adeleke has continued to demonstrate uncommon capacity for purposeful governance as evinced in his people-oriented and result-driven developmental projects in line with the yearnings and aspiration of the people.

“The Minority Caucus congratulates Governor Adeleke and urges him to continue in repositioning Osun State and giving the people the breath of fresh air that eluded them under the abysmal APC administration in the State”, the statement read.