APGA refutes adopting PDP guber candidate in Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Kaduna State has refuted the story going round that it has adopted the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State..

In.a statement on Sunday night,the Deputy gubernatorial candidate of the party in Kaduna State, Mohammed Auwal Yunusa , stated that APGA was not in support of the candidate’s Alliance with other gubernatorial candidates in the state.

“I Mohammed Auwal Yunusa the Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) humbly wishes to debunk the position of APGA Kaduna State chapter forming an alliance with the People Democratic Party (PDP) by adopting Isa Ashiru.”

“This is not the true position of myself and that of my Party. APGA Executives and the entire Local Government and Wards Executives dissociate itself, including their Excos. APGA Kaduna State and its entirety are not in tandem to this undemocratic attitude of Rev Andrew Duya’s action. Dr Duya did not consult or discussed with the party Exco on his decision…”

“All Progression Grand Alliance, APGA Kaduna is not in support of his alliance. We wantt to inform the General public that APGA Kaduna State and myself Completely dissociate ourselves

and our teeming supporters from his blind unguarded decision to support PDP or it’s Candidate.”

“I and my Party APGA will communicate to you on our decision and action after due consultations with Party Elders and supporters,” he said.