APGA lawyers write publisher over report on Ibe’s alleged withdrawal for Kalu

By Steve Oko

All is yet to be heard of the purported withdrawal of the Abia State All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, candidate, Professor Greg Ibe from tomorrow’s governorship poll, as his lawyers have written to the Publishers of the fake report demands a retraction with other stringent conditions.

A local blogger had published that Professor Ibe had stepped down for the younger brother of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and the candidate of Action Peoples Party, APP Mascot Uzor Kalu.

But the Director General of Professor Ibe’s Campaign Council, Dr Longman Nwachukwu, had in a swift response, dismissed the report as “mischievous and a lie from the pit of hell”, urging people to discountenance it.

Meanwhile, APGA lawyers in a letter signed by Udo Okezie of Okorie Nwokoro Chambers, gave the Publishers of the fake news up to 4:00pm Friday, March 17 to publish a retraction in two national dailies, and also on various online blogs where she had published the fake news.

The lawyers also asked her to produce a copy of the letter she claimed that Ibe personally signed, directing his supporters to collapse their structures for Kalu.

The letter read in part:”That on or about the 17/3/23, you made a false publication online with the aim and purpose of disparaging, ridiculing and or damaging the character, reputation and goodwill of our clients by publishing thus:

“In a terse statement he personally signed, issued to newsmen on Friday, Greg Ibe urged his supporters and entire electorates to collapse their support for Mascot Kalu describing him as “the best man for the job.”

The above quoted publication which connotes that our clients have abandoned the Governorship race slated for 18/3/23 has lowered the reputation and character of our clients before the general public, mostly Abia voters at the election slated for 18/3/23 .

“Take notice, therefore, that you are given on or before 4 pm of today, being 17/3/23 to retract this false publication in two national Newspapers and on all online platforms where you published the said defamatory statements against our clients, with a written apology to our clients, failing which we shall institute a legal action against you.

“Be rest assured of our resolve to seek the protection of the law for the protection of our clients’ legal rights.”