APGA guber candidate warns PDP, APC against ambushing Abia democracy

Otti

By Steve Oko

Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the March 18 governorship poll in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibe, has raised alarm over plots by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and the All Progressive Congress, APC, to ambush democracy in the state by upturning the victory of Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

Otti was declared winner of the after polling 175,467 votes ahead of his closest rival, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the PDP who scored 88,529 to come a distant second.

The APGA candidate who came fifth with 18,119 votes was the first to congratulate Otti even before the final declaration of the result.

He had equally appealed to fellow contestants not to challenge Otti’s victory in court to avoid unnecessary distractions and waste of Abia resources.

But Professor Ibe has raised the alarm that PDP and APC political actors had perfected plans to make Otti uncomfortable against the advice of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Professor Ibe in a statement personally signed by him wrote:”While hailing the other political parties for their role in what has now turned out to be the victory of Abia people, I passionately appealed to my brother candidates to sheath their swords and resist the temptation of resorting to litigations in order to settle perceived election breaches.

“As clearly enunciated in the statement under review, my position is not an attestation to the credibility of the guber balloting, but a sacrificial initiative aimed at re-channeling our collective energies to the crucial task of rebuilding our state and a positive affirmation that Abians are truly the real victors and winners of that historic March 18 governorship election.

“While appreciating some of my brother candidates for manifesting patriotism by accepting my plea, I am however surprised to hear about recent plans by APC and PDP to take our state back to the dark gloomy days of avoidable legal fireworks by challenging that Abia victory in the law courts.

“Let me therefore, warn that the current threat to take our Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti to the election tribunal by agents of the APC and PDP is tantamount to taking the entire people of Abia to court and will therefore, be interpreted and handled as an affront against the aspirations of citizens of the 17 LGAs of the state.

“PDP in particular should remember and be continually guided by the maxim that says: “he who lives in a glass house must of a necessity, refrain from throwing stones”.

“Abians haven’t forgotten in a hurry the many years of voter intimidation, suppression and massive rigging perpetuated by the PDP, deploying the infamous Obingwa magical figures.

“No, they haven’t forgotten the flagrant raping of their treasury, flouting of processes and guidelines by the same PDP.

“It is a common saying in Igbo mythology that when the masquerade misbehaves he is promptly reminded that he is made of wood and the child that denies the mother sleep shall also not slumber.

” PDP is therefore advised to respect the will of Abians and the collective desire of the people for change. Rather than embarking in retrogressive anti-Abia antics, they should channel their energies to the more productive task of perfecting their hand over documents.

“I want to use this medium to enjoin the APC guber candidate, High Chief Ikechi Emenike to be contended with many political appointments including Pro-Chancellor of University of Nigeria and Ambassador to the United States of America which his family has been holding on behalf of NdiAbia for many years.

“While being grateful to God and NdiAbia for not opposing these developments, I enjoin him to be encouraged by the tumultuous jubilation witnessed throughout Abia on 22 of March, following the declaration of the election result and abandon the plan to commence legal proceedings against Dr Otti.

“It is against the backdrop of the dire consequences of post election court cases as experienced by Governors T.A Orji and Okezie Ikpeazu that I invite all people of goodwill who have the good of Abia at heart to join me in campaigning for cessation of all legal hostilities to enable the Governor-elect concentrate on rebuilding our state.”

Professor Ibe enjoined the people to remain peaceful and not resort to any act capable of jeopardizing the prevailing peace in the state.