APGA govt ‘ll pursue release of Nnamdi Kanu — Abia deputy guber candidate

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Steve Oko

The Abia State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Hon. Obinna Ichita, has declared that Abia Government under APGA, would aggressively pursue the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ichita who is the incumbent member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, made the declaration while addressing a press conference in Umuahia.

He said that contrary to erroneous beliefs in some quarters, Kanu is not part of the insecurity in the South East but part of its solution.

The lawmaker who has advocated political solution to Kanu’s matter insisted that dialogue and not force would resolve the impasse between agitators of self-determination the the Federal Government.

Ichita who noted that even wars are resolved on a round table, appealed to the Federal Government to begin to see Kanu as part of the solution to national questions, and begin to engage him rather than treat him as an enemy.

He promised that if voted into power, the State Government under APGA would as a matter of responsibility pursue the release of Kanu who he noted, is a son of Abia State.

” First, our Government will ensure that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be released. I have always advised the Federal Government that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in the view of most Nigerians, is not the cause but part of the solution to the insecurity we have in the South East.

” If we have Kanu released as already ordered by the courts of the land, then we come up with actionable plans on how to proffer solutions to the problems we have.

” Even wars are settled on the negotiation table. So, if wars are settled through negotiation, wouldn’t it be smart to avoid war by engaging in negotiations?

” That’s why I have always canvased political solution to the matter with Nnamdi Kanu”.

The lawmaker, again, appealed to the Federal Government to consider the preponderance of appeals by eminent personalities to release Kanu as ordered by the courts.