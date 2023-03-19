Home » News » APC’s Zailani, Kaduna Speaker wins Igabi West Constituency
News

March 19, 2023

APC’s Zailani, Kaduna Speaker wins Igabi West Constituency

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

 Speaker of the  Kaduna State House of Assembly ,Rt. Hon.Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani of the All Progressive  Congress (APC) has won the election  for Igabi West Constituency of the Kaduna State House of Assembly .

The Returning  officer, Professor Bashir Yusuf  Abubakar, said, Hon. Zailani scored the highest valid votes cast.

“Rt. Hon. Zailani polled 45849 votes to defeat his closest òpponent Ibrahim Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 23,163 votes,” he said.

Related News

 Labour Party (LP ) candidate and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 1698 and 1242 votes respectively to come third and fourth.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.