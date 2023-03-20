APC’s Nwifuru wins Ebonyi 2023 Governorship election

…I accept this mantle, declaration to serve as next Governor of Ebonyi – Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu

The incumbent Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and Governor-elect, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded Governorship and House of Assembly election, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, was Monday declared the winner of the election in the State.

He defeated other contestants by winning 10 Local Government Areas of the State with 199131 votes.

While the PDP, polled 80191 votes, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA got 52189, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP scored 674, and Labour Party, LP 6793 votes.

Announcing the results of the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof Charles Igwe declared Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the State

“Having scored the highest number of valid votes, Francis Nwifuru of the APC is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

In his acceptance speech, the winner of the Governorship election and Governor-elect, Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru thanked the people of the State for voting him into office.

“I therefore accept this declaration, this mantle, to serve as the next Governor of Ebonyi State, in the Name of the Father, the son and of the Holy Spirit, Amen.”

“What a day we have upon us today. Let me thank God Almighty, the Creator of Heaven and Earth, the Giver and Taker of life, the Maker of Kings, and Giver of power, our Supreme Father, for a marvellous day like this, for crowning our efforts with resounding success.

“This is a thoroughly deserved victory for Ebonyi people, for Continuity and Consolidation on the brilliant works of the present administration. We came on Divine Mandate and together, we shall all work to meet the needs of Ebonyi people, that is why our Manifesto is themed “The People’s Charter of Needs.”

“During our campaigns, we laid before you, my dear people, what will be the essence of our administration and I make proud to say that we will not deter in fulfilling our promises to you.

“My appreciation equally goes to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for a seamless, transparent, free, fair and credible elections. To my beloved wife, Chief Mrs. Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru, my entire family, staff, friends and well-wishers, I say a very big thank you.

In his reaction, the PDP State Agent, Mudi Erenede stated that the 2022 general election conducted by INEC fell short of the expectations of Nigerians even as he described INEC as a failure.

Also, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the former governorship candidate of PDP, Ebonyi State, while calling on PDP faithfuls to be calm and law-abiding, he noted that “Victory may be delayed, it cannot be denied.”

“I thank you for your show of support in coming out to vote en-masse in the March 18 gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections. I remain grateful for your goodwill and belief in our mission to recover Ebonyi state.

“I am saddened by the numerous reports of loss of life, damage to property and injury to voters and citizens recorded all over the State.

“The Saturday elections have once again exposed the magnitude of our security and governance challenges in Ebonyi state, which has become a standard under the APC-led regime. Undemocratic forces seeking to capture the soul of our society are afraid to face the people in a free and fair election, so they use violence and intimidation to impose their agenda. We cannot allow this unfolding pattern of “governance by violence” to become our new reality.

“I am a man of peace, and violence is not associated with my personality. Events might not be going the way we would like them to, but we must remain calm and look for solutions within the law. We cannot emulate the murderous tactics of the APC regime and their gang of conspirators.

“Though victory may be delayed, it cannot be denied. The people’s mandate remains our mission. We will not be deterred. The Promise of Possibility remains alive and strong. By the grace of God, the will of the people shall prevail. Anyi g’emeya.”