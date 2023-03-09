APC’s National Chairman declares support for Sule’s re-election  

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday in Keffi (Nasarawa State) declared support for the re-election of governor Abdullahi Sule.

Speaking at a grand rally in support of the Nasarawa State governor, Adamu urged the electorate to turn out en-masse and vote the sitting governor given his giant strides in the last four years.

He said electing the governor for a second term of office would afford him the opportunity to complete the works he started in his first tenure.

Adamu said electing Sule who hails from Nasarawa North senatorial district would ensure fairness and equity before the baton of power is passed to another senatorial district.

“There is no one else we should be voting for except Gov. Sule so he can come and complete his second term before we vote in someone else,’’ he said.

He urged supporters to continue to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and avoid breaking the law.

Organiser of the rally, Alhaji Aliyu Tijani, told newsmen that it was in fulfilment of a pledge made in the past that no politician from Nasarawa West senatorial district would contest against Sule in 2023.

Tijani is also chairman of a political group called United West Zone for Abdullahi Sule’s Re-election

“We are here to tell the world that what we said earlier has come to reality. Today there is not a single individual from this part of the state who is contesting the governorship in any of the parties,’’ he said.