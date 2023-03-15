APC’s attacks against Adebutu baseless, Abiodun will be defeated on Saturday – Adewale

The Director of Communications and Strategy for Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogun gubernatorial election, Segun Adewale, has decried comments credited to a Publicity Secretary of the state’s chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Oladunjoye, urging him and other party members to stop attacking Adebutu and save their strength, in order to withstand the defeat that would come after the election on March 18.

Adewale alleged that Oladunjoye had compromised his conscience for the little benefits he was receiving from his pay masters in the state.

The director argued that Adebutu remains the best man for the number one seat in Ogun State and no amount of lies, propaganda, innuendo, or blackmail can work against him

He added that Adebutu’s track records, academic qualifications and his services both in the private and public sectors, philanthropic gestures were credible grounds to earn him the coveted seat in Ogun State.

Adewale said that attacking him and his supporters indicated that the ruling party was already jittery and considered vituperation against him as the best strategy to save them from the defeat ahead.

He stressed that his principal will record a landslide victory during the Saturday, March 18, 2023 guber poll.