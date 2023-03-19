APC’s AbdulRazaq leads by wide margin in 12 out of 16 LGs results released so far

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kwara state is leading with wide margin in the governorship election results of twelve local governments, so far released out of the sixteen by INEC.

The ruling APC gubernatorial candidate won in all the results of the twelve local governments so far released polling 162,007 votes ,while the leading opposition party candidate Alh Yaman Abdullahi scored 91,456 votes

Coalation of the results for the sixteen local government areas of Kwara state was being Coordinated by the Vice Chancellor University of Maiduguri Professor Issac Itodo

That of the House of Assembly would be announced later after the completion of that of the Governorship election.

The twelve local government results coalated include ,Isin local government,Ilorin South,Asa , Irepodun,Moro,Pategi,Oyun ,Ilorin East ,Ifelodun,Oke-Ero ,Ekiti and Offa local government areas.

The results of the remaining four local government of Kiama ,Baruten,Ilorin West , and Edu local government are were being awaited.

INEC in Kwara has gone on break to reconvene at 3pm.