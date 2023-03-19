APC’s Abdulrazaq clears 11 of 16 LGs in Kwara, inches towards victory [See results]

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate in Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has cleared 11 out of the 16 local governments in the governorship election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Results from the LGAs announced so far in Kwara:

OKE ERO LOCAL GOVT

Registered voters 43,944

Acreditted voters 11942

APC 7,758

LP 34

NNPP 21

PDP 3,768

SDP 149

VALID VOTES 11808

REJECTED I34

TOTAL VOTES CAST 11,942

OYUN LOCAL GOVT

Registered 61, 672

Accredited 16,533

APC 8,991

LP 75

NNPP 297

PDP 5,465

SDP 1,068

Valid votes 16,180

Rejected votes 348

Total votes cast 16, 528

Cancellation at Ijagbo polling unit due to over-voting.

Ekiti LG, governorship result.

Number of registered voters, 44,016.

Number of accredited voters, 11,849

Scores by parties

AA 01

AAC 06

ADC 203

ADP 45

APC 6,836

APM 11

APP 06

LP 20

NNPP 09

PDP 4,273

PRP 03

SDP 170

YPP 06

ZLP 10

LRM 08

Total valid votes, 11,598

Rejected votes, 251

Total votes cast, 11,849.

Offa Local government area

Number of registered voters 97,945

Accredited voters 24,115

Total number of valid votes 23,531

Rejected votes 584

Over voting in Essa wards 002 and 006 as such two votes were cancelled.

Scores

AA 39

AAC 14

ADC 130

ADP 53

APC 14,696

APM 17

APP 10

LP 104

NNPP 180

PDP 6,705

PRP 10

SDP 1,289

YPP 271

ZLP 13

Isin local government

Number of registered voters, 42,238

Number of accredited voters, 9631

Total votes cast, 9630

Valid votes, 9,438

Rejected votes, 192

Total votes cast, 9,630

AA 13

AAC 04

ADC 22

ADP 34

APC 5,274

APM 17

APP 10

LP 37

NNPP 25

PDP 3,400

PRP 07

SDP 567

YPP 25

ZLP 03

ILORIN SOUTH LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE

Registered voters 161,045

Accredited voters 36,741

APC 20,148

LP 369

NNPP 419

PDP 12,096

SDP 2,357

Total Valid votes 35,949

Rejected votes 774

Total votes cast 36,723

8.IREPODUN LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE

Registered voters 89,644

Accredited voters 23,160

APC 12,860

LP 102

NNPP 169

PDP 7,614

SDP 1,693

Total Valid votes 22,733

Rejected votes 427

Total votes cast 23,160

7. ASA LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE

Registered voters 87,923

Accredited voters 29,061

APC 14,946

LP 82

NNPP 205

PDP 11,183

SDP 953

Total Valid votes 27,907

Rejected votes 583

Total votes cast 28,490

Cancellation of results in two polling units due to violence.

9. MORO LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE

Registered voters 81,646

Accredited voters 24,928

APC 15,161

LP 76

NNPP 43

PDP 6,823

SDP 1992

Total Valid votes 24,466

Rejected votes 461

Total votes cast 24,927

PATIGI LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE

Registered voters 68,136

Accredited voters 21,930

APC 13,813

LP 19

NNPP 27

PDP 6,544

SDP 389

Total Valid votes 20,976

Rejected votes 748

Total votes cast 21,724

Cancellation in two polling units.

11. ILORIN EAST LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE

Registered voters 163,701

Accredited voters 43,578

APC 23,925

LP 129

NNPP 446

PDP 14,500

SDP 2,645

Total Valid votes 42,170

Rejected votes 1015

Total votes cast 43,185

Cancellation in two polling units due to over-voting.

12. IFELODUN LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE

Registered voters 130,778

Accredited voters 29,500

APC 17,599

LP 124

NNPP 201

PDP 9,085

SDP 1,559

Total Valid votes 29,006

Rejected votes 494

Total votes cast 29,500