APC’s Abdulrazaq clears 11 of 16 LGs in Kwara, inches towards victory [See results]

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin
All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate in Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has cleared 11 out of the 16 local governments in the governorship election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
Results from the LGAs announced so far in Kwara:
OKE ERO LOCAL GOVT
Registered voters 43,944
Acreditted voters 11942
APC 7,758
LP 34
NNPP 21
PDP 3,768
SDP 149
VALID VOTES 11808
REJECTED I34
TOTAL VOTES CAST 11,942
OYUN LOCAL GOVT
Registered 61, 672
Accredited 16,533
APC 8,991
LP 75
NNPP 297
PDP 5,465
SDP 1,068
Valid votes 16,180
Rejected votes 348
Total votes cast 16, 528
Cancellation at Ijagbo polling unit due to over-voting.
[19/03, 12:29 pm] RABIU MTN: Ekiti LG, governorship result.
Number of registered voters, 44,016.
Number of accredited voters, 11,849
Scores by parties
AA 01
AAC 06
ADC 203
ADP 45
APC 6,836
APM 11
APP 06
LP 20
NNPP 09
PDP 4,273
PRP 03
SDP 170
YPP 06
ZLP 10
LRM 08
Total valid votes, 11,598
Rejected votes, 251
Total votes cast, 11,849.
[19/03, 12:29 pm] RABIU MTN: Offa Local government area
Number of registered voters 97,945
Accredited voters 24,115
Total number of valid votes 23,531
Rejected votes 584
Over voting in Essa wards 002 and 006 as such two votes were cancelled.
Scores
AA 39
AAC 14
ADC 130
ADP 53
APC 14,696
APM 17
APP 10
LP 104
NNPP 180
PDP 6,705
PRP 10
SDP 1,289
YPP 271
ZLP 13
[19/03, 12:29 pm] RABIU MTN: Isin local government
Number of registered voters, 42,238
Number of accredited voters, 9631
Total votes cast, 9630
Valid votes, 9,438
Rejected votes, 192
Total votes cast, 9,630
AA 13
AAC 04
ADC 22
ADP 34
APC 5,274
APM 17
APP 10
LP 37
NNPP 25
PDP 3,400
PRP 07
SDP 567
YPP 25
ZLP 03
[19/03, 12:29 pm] RABIU MTN: ILORIN SOUTH LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE
Registered voters 161,045
Accredited voters 36,741
APC 20,148
LP 369
NNPP 419
PDP 12,096
SDP 2,357
Total Valid votes 35,949
Rejected votes 774
Total votes cast 36,723
[19/03, 12:29 pm] RABIU MTN: 8.IREPODUN LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE
Registered voters 89,644
Accredited voters 23,160
APC 12,860
LP 102
NNPP 169
PDP 7,614
SDP 1,693
Total Valid votes 22,733
Rejected votes 427
Total votes cast 23,160
[19/03, 12:29 pm] RABIU MTN: 7. ASA LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE
Registered voters 87,923
Accredited voters 29,061
APC 14,946
LP 82
NNPP 205
PDP 11,183
SDP 953
Total Valid votes 27,907
Rejected votes 583
Total votes cast 28,490
Cancellation of results in two polling units due to violence.
[19/03, 12:29 pm] RABIU MTN: 9. MORO LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE
Registered voters 81,646
Accredited voters 24,928
APC 15,161
LP 76
NNPP 43
PDP 6,823
SDP 1992
Total Valid votes 24,466
Rejected votes 461
Total votes cast 24,927
- PATIGI LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE
Registered voters 68,136
Accredited voters 21,930
APC 13,813
LP 19
NNPP 27
PDP 6,544
SDP 389
Total Valid votes 20,976
Rejected votes 748
Total votes cast 21,724
Cancellation in two polling units.
[19/03, 12:29 pm] RABIU MTN: 11. ILORIN EAST LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE
Registered voters 163,701
Accredited voters 43,578
APC 23,925
LP 129
NNPP 446
PDP 14,500
SDP 2,645
Total Valid votes 42,170
Rejected votes 1015
Total votes cast 43,185
Cancellation in two polling units due to over-voting.
[19/03, 12:29 pm] RABIU MTN: 12. IFELODUN LOCAL GOVT OF KWARA STATE
Registered voters 130,778
Accredited voters 29,500
APC 17,599
LP 124
NNPP 201
PDP 9,085
SDP 1,559
Total Valid votes 29,006
Rejected votes 494
Total votes cast 29,500
