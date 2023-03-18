APC wins two Polling Units outside Benue Government House

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lost the two Polling Units located outside the Benue State Government to the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

In the governorship result from the Government House Arts Threatre Polling Unit 011 as announced by the Presiding Officer, Bosede Benson, APC polled 130 votes while PDP scored 43 votes.

Also, at the Government House Protocol Polling Unit 022, the governorship result announced by the Presiding officer, Chindo Jamila, indicated that APC scored 36 votes while PDP polled 10 votes.