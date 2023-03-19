APC wins 15 of 27 LGAs announced so far in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken the lead and won 15 out of 27 local government areas of Imo state, in the state Houses of Assembly election in the state, conducted last Saturday.

This was contained in a document posted to newsmen, from the Owerri office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, with the names of the winners.

As contained in the document issued to newsmen.

S/N

Name of Candidates

Political Party

State Constituency

1

Hon. Eddy Obinna

APC

Aboh Mbaise

2

Hon. Barr. Dominic Ezerioha

APC

Oru West

3

Ebonine Benneth Ozioma

APC

Njaba

4

Duru Iheonukara Johnson

APC

Ideato South

5

Ojukwu Thaddeus Chisom

APC

Nkwerre

6

Olemgbe Chike

APC

Ihitte Uboma

7

Nwaneri Chigozie Reginald

APC

Oru East

8

Egu Obinna Ambrose

APC

Ngor Okpala

9

Onyemachi Kanayo

APC

Owerri West

10

Agbaso Henry Chinemerem

APC

Ezinihitte

11

Nwosu Gilbert Chidozie

APC

Oguta

12

Udeze Ernest Okechukwu

APC

Ideato North

13

Ibeh Kennedy C.

APC

Obowo

14

Hon. Ogbunikpe Chidi Samuel

APC

Okigwe

15

Ofurum Kelechi Onumajuru

APC

Owerri North