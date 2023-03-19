APC wins 15 of 27 LGAs announced so far in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie
The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken the lead and won 15 out of 27 local government areas of Imo state, in the state Houses of Assembly election in the state, conducted last Saturday.
This was contained in a document posted to newsmen, from the Owerri office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, with the names of the winners.
As contained in the document issued to newsmen.
S/N
Name of Candidates
Political Party
State Constituency
1
Hon. Eddy Obinna
APC
Aboh Mbaise
2
Hon. Barr. Dominic Ezerioha
APC
Oru West
3
Ebonine Benneth Ozioma
APC
Njaba
4
Duru Iheonukara Johnson
APC
Ideato South
5
Ojukwu Thaddeus Chisom
APC
Nkwerre
6
Olemgbe Chike
APC
Ihitte Uboma
7
Nwaneri Chigozie Reginald
APC
Oru East
8
Egu Obinna Ambrose
APC
Ngor Okpala
9
Onyemachi Kanayo
APC
Owerri West
10
Agbaso Henry Chinemerem
APC
Ezinihitte
11
Nwosu Gilbert Chidozie
APC
Oguta
12
Udeze Ernest Okechukwu
APC
Ideato North
13
Ibeh Kennedy C.
APC
Obowo
14
Hon. Ogbunikpe Chidi Samuel
APC
Okigwe
15
Ofurum Kelechi Onumajuru
APC
Owerri North
