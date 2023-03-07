APC will not marginalise any zone in Oyo- Folarin

Sen. Teslim Folarin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State has pledged to run an all-inclusive administration.



A statement by his Media Aide, Yekeen Olaniyi, on Tuesday in Ibadan said Folarin also pledged to ensure that no zone in the state was marginalised in terms of development.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports there was news about Folarin planning to abolish LAUTECH campus in Iseyin and bring back the ousted Seriki Fulani to Ibarapa.



“This is another propaganda taken too far. LAUTECH Ogbomoso belongs to every zone of Oyo State. Therefore, my good people of Iseyin and Ibarapa zone should be rest assured.

“The LAUTECH Faculty of Agriculture in Iseyin and the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH) Igboora will play big roles in our agricultural revolution agenda,” he said.

He assured the people of Iseyin and Ibarapa that the institutions situated in the respective zones would play big roles in his administration’s agriculture revolution agenda.

On the former Seriki Fulani, Folarin said that his picture with the Seriki and others was during his peace-keeping engagements with Yoruba and Hausa-Fulani leaders from Ibarapa.

“My attention has been drawn to a poster designed and printed by our opponent with the caption “Folarin to Bring Back Seriki Fulani to Ibarapa”. This is fake news.|



“The picture in the poster was taken during my peace-keeping engagements with Yoruba and Hausa-Fulani leaders from the Ibarapa zone.



“During the visit, I engaged the late Asigangan of Igangan and other stakeholders, and also supported the community. I engaged Hausa-Fulani on the need to peacefully co-exist with host communities,” he said.



He alleged that a major party was behind the rumours peddled around, cautioning them to desist from campaign of calumny.



Folarin said that the people of Ibarapa know those who stood with them during the trying period and those who neglected them.



The governorship candidate cautioned purveyors of the fake news, saying he won’t succumb to their diversionary tactics in his quest to become the governor of the state.