APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

Boss Mustapha

Adamawa State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has voided Wednesday’s suspension of Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, by his Godabawa ward.

The state APC Secretary, Dr Raymond Chidama, said this when he addressed newsmen in Yola, yesterday.

He said: “It is a known fact and worth of mentioning that the contribution of Boss Mustapha toward sustaining and supporting the party is second to none and cannot be overemphasised.

“Therefore, any group hiding under the auspices of the party, which is sponsored by the opposition to come out with malicious allegation at this critical time is highly condemnable.

“We hereby state that such suspension is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect.” he said.

The APC leadership in Godabawa ward in Yola-North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Wednesday suspended Mustapha from the party for alleged anti-party activities.