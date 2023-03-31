APC UK approaches Court to stop factionalization

By Dapo Akinrefon

The proposed congress of a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in UK scheduled to hold on April 1, has suffered a set back.

The party’s botched congress was as a result of pending suit filed by the party and its chairman, Mr Tunde Doherty, who is equally the Chairman APC committee of Diaspora Chairmen against Mr Joseph Adebola.

The hearing in suit which is pending before the County Court Central London, has already been fixed for April 19, 2023.

All these were contained in a letter written by Waterhouse solicitors Limited, the plaintiffs counsel, to the defendant informing him to stop the proposed congress.

The letter reads: “We confirm that we have been instructed by the above-named claimants, All-Progressives Congress UK Chapter and Mr.Tunde Doherty to act in this matter and on their behalf, we write to you.

“By way of service, please find attached the Notice of Hearing that was sealed and issued by the County Court Central London on 21/3/2023 in this claim. We also enclose copies of the claimants’ application dated 7/2/2023 and application dated 29/3/2023, which have been lodged with the County Court Central London for your records. You can request copies from the court using the above claim no.

“You are, therefore, warned and advised to stop the congress or event scheduled for Saturday, 1/4/2023, at 4pm in the light of the ongoing claim at the County Court Central London pending the hearing of 19/4/2023. Please be advised that you cannot claim ignorance of this pending claim due to postal delays or the court not serving you, and as such, we have advised our clients to circulate this notice and attachments to all relevant parties by any means available to them to ensure service.

“As contained in the claim attached hereto, there are issues of pecuniary gains, impersonation, impropriety, use of misleading website and fraudulent use of a company’s name registered in the United Kingdom, and as such, parties must maintain status-quo.

“So, if you have not received any correspondence from the court, we would be asking the court to take the service of this letter via our email as sufficient knowledge of our clients’ claim against you. This letter would be deemed as adequate notice of the claim and service.

“You are, therefore, advised to stop the congress or event of Saturday 1st April 2023 and call off the meeting with immediate effect.

“Our clients would keep a close watch and reserve the right to use this letter in court, if need be”.