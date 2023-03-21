APC tasks INEC to probe alleged over-voting in Bauchi guber poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate alleged over-voting and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) compromise in Saturday’s Bauchi State governorship election.

Mr Felix Morka,the APC National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“With indisputable cases of over-voting, massive electoral fraud, thuggery, harassment, intimidation and wide spread despicable violence that marred the Bauchi State Governorship election of March 18.

“The APC calls on INEC to expeditiously investigate reports that its BVAS was compromised in many voting units in the state,” Morka said.

He said that Alkaleri, Kirfi, Toro, Warji, Ningi and Zaki Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state recorded wide spread violence, over-voting and massive rigging against the APC governorship candidate, retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Morka added that it was surprising that inexplicable massive figures were invented in polling units where voting didn’t take place and results were never collated.

The APC scribe said that extensive cancellations of polling units results in APC candidate’s strongholds were made.

This, he said, was without valid justification, except to depress his vote count and give undue advantage to the PDP candidate, the incumbent Gov. Bala Mohammed.

“In one of the many brazen cases recorded by polling unit agents, a reportedly serving PDP commissioner in the state was captured buying votes in the open.

“And in full glare of cameras, citizens, and assisted by security officials that bore a constitutional duty to arrest and take the criminal into custody for further investigation and prosecution.

“The APC rejects the invented election figures and INEC’s declaration of the governor-elect in Bauchi State.

“We call on INEC to cancel the election in the afore-mentioned LGAs that were characterised by over-voting, destruction of electoral materials, harassment, intimidation and wide spread violence,” Morka said.