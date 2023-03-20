APC sweeps all 28 house of assembly seats in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Checks by Vanguard indicatdd that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has won in all the 28 House of Assembly seats in the just concluded Saturday polls across the state.

Although, Borno has 27 local government areas, Bama local government has two house of assembly members representing Gulumba Oloji and Bama.

In 2019, all the house of assembly members elected were from the APC and similar situation repeated itself in the 2023 general elections.

This is even as the incumbent Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is coasting to victory with a wide margin in an anticipated results to be declared soon by INEC.