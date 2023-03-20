APC sweeps all 28 house of assembly seats in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Checks by Vanguard indicated that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has won in all 28 House of Assembly seats in the just concluded Saturday polls across the state.

Although Borno has 27 local government areas, Bama local government has two houses of assembly members representing Gulumba Oloji and Bama.

In 2019, all the house of assembly members elected were from the APC and a similar situation repeated itself in the 2023 general elections.

This is even as the incumbent Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is coasting to victory with a wide margin in anticipated results to be declared soon by INEC.