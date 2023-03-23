APC suspends NWC member in Kogi for alleged anti-party activities

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee in Kogi, Mr Murtala Yakubu, has been suspended indefinitely on Thursday.

The Executive members of APC Ajaka Ward 1, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi, suspended Yakubu on alleged anti-party activities among other offences.



A suspension letter dated March 20, 2023, addressed to Yakubu and entitled: “Suspension of Your Membership From Ajaka Ward 1,” was signed by 27 members of the executive team of the ward, including the ex-officios.



In the letter, the APC National Chairman, North Central Vice Chairman, Kogi Chairman, Kogi East Zonal Chairman and the Party Chairman, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state were copied and urged to endorse Yakubu’s suspension.



The Chairman of Ajaka Ward 1, Omale Danladi and Secretary, Suleiman Abubakar who signed the letter, disclosed that the decision to suspend Yakubu was arrived at during a meeting of the whole executive team, held on March 17, in Ajaka.



They further accused Yakubu of insubordination, gross misconduct, unguided statement, running parallel party structure and encouraging factionalism in the party, among other allegations.



They noted that the suspension was with immediate effect.



“Following the resolution of Ajaka Ward 1, Exco members held on 17th March in Ajaka, Ajaka-Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area, you (Yakubu) are hereby suspended from the membership of party in the Ward on grounds of insubordination and gross misconduct.



”You are suspended due to your unguided statement demeaning the personalities of the founder of the party, Late Prince Abubakar Audu, and the Leader of the party in the state, Gov. Yahaya Bello at different occasions;



“Running parallel party structure and encouraging factionalism capable of creating division and racour among party loyalists since 2020.



”Anti-party activities too numerous to be mentioned, particularly, on Feb. 23 that you organised a parallel rally against the Presidential Campaign Council directive in Ajaka Ward 1 which embarrassed and demeaned the party.



“The suspension is with immediate effect while we urge the state secretariat and National Secretariat to endorse our resolution with the necessary action,” the letter reads