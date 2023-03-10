APC summons lawmakers-elect over 10th NASS leadership

National Assembly

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of its determined efforts to stave off the possibility of having a 10th National Assembly leadership that would be outside of its design, the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has begun moves to ensure the emergence of a party-sanctioned leadership.

Consequently, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party has summoned an emergency meeting of its Senators and House members-elect to develop a common template for the emergence of the new leadership.

The notice for the meeting which was sent out Friday night was titled “Invitation to all APC Senators-elect and Members of the House of Representatives-elect” and signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The notice reads; “This is to inform all Senators-Elect and members of the House of Representatives-Elect of the All Progressives Congress APC, that they are invited to a parley with the Party’s National Leadership.

“The meeting which will be attended by the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, will be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“Senators/House of Representatives-Elect must come to the meeting with their Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Certificate of Return and must come alone”.

The meeting is strictly on invitation, slated for 2pm on Monday and would take place at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Vanguard recalls that a similar effort by the party in 2015 hit the brick wall, leading to the emergence of Bukola Saraki as Senate President and Yakubu Dogara as House Speaker – two individuals who were not backed by the party.