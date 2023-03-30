APC raises alarm over ploy to cause anarchy in Lagos

.Denies alleged violence in March 18 guber polls

as Jandor releases post- election accounts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos has raised fresh alarm over plans by some group of people to mobilise residents to cause mayhem and anarchy in the state.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Seye Oladejo, revealed this while briefing the media on the outcome of the March 18 gubernatorial and House of Assembly polls, held on Thursday, in Ikeja, calling the attention of the security agencies to meetings on Twitter Space aimed at destroying the state.

Speaking on the alleged threats and intimidation of voters during the governorship election, Oladejo said that the opposition allegation was to discredit the electoral process in the state.

He added that the party with loyalists and sympathizers spread across the state, would have no reason to embrace violence, adding “On the contrary, our members were mostly the victims of intimidation and violence. Many are still in hospitals where doctors are battling to save their lives.

“The allegations of threat and intimidation of voters is a typical deployment of the strategy of the aggressor playing the victim. How else do we explain the case of Omatseye Iseli a.k.a Tee Mac, a Labour Party chieftain who went to a polling unit with wild dogs, boasted of his unlawful action, only to jump into the media space the following day to allege intimidation after it was glaring that his party lost woefully in the gubernatorial election.

“It is on record that, there are 13,325 polling units in Lagos State and there were reports of disturbances in about 130 or one percent of all the polling units. I think that is too infinitesimal for anyone to rely upon to say that the election was not free and fair. In other words, under no circumstance can we say this has invalidated the credibility of the elections.”

The party accused the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of introducing and orchestrating ethnicity colouration into Lagos politics during his campaign, adding that his intention was to pitch a section of the populace against another.

According to OLadejo, “When he started his campaign, he was Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. He soon metamorphosed into Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour and, with his mother, was campaigning in areas seen as having heavy Igbo population, adopting Igbo as the language of communication.

“The candidate, who does not speak Yoruba, showed his resentment for the people he desired to lead when he retorted that “I don’t think in Yoruba” – in reply to a reporter’s question. His supporters latched on to his body language and disposition to taunt the Yoruba and other Lagosians by proclaiming that Lagos is a no-man’s land.

“Following the same script, LP presidential candidate Peter Obi campaigned only in markets dominated by people from a section of the country when he visited Lagos.

“Mr Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour played a prominent role in the in the #EndSARS protest, a peaceful action, which became a veneer for the destruction of public and private assets when it was hijacked by hoodlums. Lagos lost many of its cherished assets. The DNA laboratory (the first of its kind in West Africa) was burnt down; the iconic Lagos High Court, one of the most recognizable buildings in Nigeria, was razed. So was City Hall, which was established in 1900. Hundreds of brand-new high-capacity BRT buses, among other assets, were burnt in the orgy of madness from which our dear state is yet to recover.

“However, it is to be noted that Mr. Chinedu is not the only Yoruba of mixed race in politics. Besides, there are people of Igbo parentage who are very dear to the heart of Lagosians. Many have held positions in the Lagos State Cabinet and Agencies,”

The party condemned the post-election hate speeches and fake news still being promoted in various media spaces.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho said that allegations of violence by the opposition parties was to bring sentiment and cause anarchy

Jandor post-election accounts

Meanwhile, Jandor, in a post-election accounts he released on Thursday, stated, “I cannot start any kind of address to my fellow Lagosians about the just concluded Lagos governorship elections without first collecting data on everything that characterized the March 18 election in Lagos State.

“I must, at this point, express how overwhelmed I am with gratitude for every single person who supported the PDP in Lagos and my candidacy for governor.

“From 245 wards, thousands of people joined our rallies, shared our campaign manifesto, defended our mandate, and came out in their numbers to vote.”

While appreciating his running mate, Olufunke Akindele who left certainty for uncertainty, stressed, “We ran a campaign no one has ever undertaken in the history of Lagos State politics, by visiting places that politicians, including those in power, have never been.

“Unfortunately, the ruling party refused to honour the will of the people, but our fight is proof that things have changed for the better and I am humbled to have contributed to that change.

“I have refrained from putting out a personal statement after my press conference on Monday the 20 of March 2023. This is because I felt it was the best course of action in light of everything that happened during and after the elections, to be able to give a proper account of what transpired against the narrative of the defection of some people from the PDP to APC, which to us, was official unveiling ceremony of moles of yesteryears in Lagos PDP.

“Despite all these, my team and I have spent time putting together all the necessary information that characterized the elections, and raw data collected indicated we have over 40 per cent of the total votes cast during the March 18 election in Lagos State. Very soon, this will come open in public space.

“As I mentioned during my Press Conference, the election is a process and not an event. At the end of my consultations, I will make public our position on the next process.”