APC Professionals Council warns opposition against inciting utterances

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has cautioned the opposition political parties, particularly the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP against heating up the polity by making unsavoury and inciting utterances capable of causing unrest in the country.

The council in a statement on Sunday said the inflammatory comments of the opposition who are threatening to disrupt swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29 could be a recipe to stir crisis.

The council in a statement signed by its National Director General, Seyi Bamigbade, appealed to parties who are aggrieved about the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections to seek legal means for redress rather than heating up the polity with unguarded utterances.

According to him, “We have watched with utmost concern how the opposition parties, particularly the Labour Party and the PDP have consistently made efforts to undermine the country ‘s democratic institutions by threatening to block the swearing-in of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Senator Kashim Shettima come May 29.

“One of such cases is the recent appearance of the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Mr. Datti Baba-Ahmed where he threatened that Nigeria’s hard-fought democracy will end if Bola Tinubu is sworn-in it.

“For us, this is abuse of freedom of speech and incitement taken too far. The parties have already lodged their petition before the courts and one would assume that they will allow the wheel of justice grind to its logical conclusion instead of this resort to self-help.”

The council also called on security agencies to take proactive steps to ensure that the desperation of few individuals does not throw the country into anarchy.