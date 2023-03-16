APC panics, as police keep mum over kidnap of scribe in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Police Command has remained silent over the kidnap of the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, Osaruonu Amadi.

Amadi is the LGA secretary of the APC in the home LGA of the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

This is as the APC in the state has expressed panic and worries over the development that came less than 72hours to the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Unidentified gunmen dressed in police and Nigeria Secuity and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, uniforms on Wednesday night reportedly picked the Amadi and whisked him away to an unknown destination on gunpoint.

While some source say the APC secretary was arrested over an unknown reason, others said he was kidnapped by hoodlums, who appeared in camouflage.

He was reportedly picked from his residence in Aluu, Ikwerre LGA, few hours after he joined other political leaders and faithful of APC to receive the leader of the party in the state, Chibuike Amaechi, for ward-to-Ward campaign in the area.

It was also gathered that the same armed men had also invaded the Port Harcourt residence of APC leader of the same LGA, Chibuike Ikenga, but could not pick him because he was not at home.

However, the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Darlington Nwauju in quick reaction expressed concern on the level of attacks on opposition political parties the APC in the state.

He said the police must do everything possible to bring back Amadi to his immediate family and the APC.

Nwauju recalled how reports of several attacks on APC members have been sent to security agencies, especially, the police, but regretted that no investigation or arrest has been made.

He noted that police prefer to arrest and prosecute any member of the party who is reported on trumpup charges.

The state’s scribe, however, enjoined the Inspector-General of Police to act fast to redeem the integrity of the police force in the nation.

He said: “A few minutes ago we got reports of the abduction of the Secretary of APC in Ikwerre LGA, who also served as our LGA collation agent during the National Assembly election.

“We are yet to ascertain the whereabouts of the Mr. Osaraonu Amadi. We are also yet to ascertain the persons who abducted him but the reports we have gotten clearly states that somebody who works in Civil Defence, said officers attached to the local government council chairman of Ikwerre led persons who came to abduct Mr. Amadi.

“We want the public to take note, we want the security agencies in Rivers state to assure that no harm comes on our member. And security agencies must also ensure that he is immediately released to the same custody of our party and indeed his family.”