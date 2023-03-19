APC, NNPP in tight race as collation begins in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) have won one local government apiece in the governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

See results of governorship election in Kano State so far:

Rano LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Adamu Jibril Alhassan

Registered voters: 85,893

Accredited voters: 36,780

Result

APC: 17,090

NNPP: 18,040

PDP: 225

ADP: 80

Valid: 35,899

Rejected: 439

Total vote cast: 36,338

4 PU recorded disruption and over voting

Rogo LGA:

Collation Officer: Prof. Shehu Usman

Registered voters: 117,162

Accredited voters: 30,647

Result

APC: 11,112

NNPP: 18,559

PDP: 124

ADP: 42

Valid: 30,065

Rejected: 336

Total vote cast: 30,401

Cancellation of 36 PUs across 5 wards due to violence