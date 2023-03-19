APC, NNPP in tight race as collation begins in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) have won one local government apiece in the governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
See results of governorship election in Kano State so far:
Rano LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Prof. Adamu Jibril Alhassan
Registered voters: 85,893
Accredited voters: 36,780
Result
APC: 17,090
NNPP: 18,040
PDP: 225
ADP: 80
Valid: 35,899
Rejected: 439
Total vote cast: 36,338
4 PU recorded disruption and over voting
Rogo LGA:
Collation Officer: Prof. Shehu Usman
Registered voters: 117,162
Accredited voters: 30,647
Result
APC: 11,112
NNPP: 18,559
PDP: 124
ADP: 42
Valid: 30,065
Rejected: 336
Total vote cast: 30,401
Cancellation of 36 PUs across 5 wards due to violence
