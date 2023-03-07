APC member-elect denies involvement in Bauchi collation center crisis

…blames PDP thugs for mayhem

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Campaign Council of the winner of the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa federal constituency election, Jafaru Leko has denied any part in the crisis that greeted the collation centre for the constituency at Bununu, Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State.

Leko who was the flagbearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, rather blamed PDP thugs for attacking his party’s supporters in Bununu where the results of the election were been collated on 26th February, 2023.

His campaign council made this known while speaking to some journalists in Bauchi on Monday.

Deputy Director of the Campaign Council, Michael Gizo Damina who spoke on behalf of the member-elect and his campaign council blamed the PDP for the attack on some perceived supporters of the APC on the eve of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Describing the PDP’s allegations as untrue, the campaign council said that the House of Representatives-elect, Alhaji Leko has shown tolerance, maturity and peaceful attitude towards all.

“The candidate of the People Democratic Party was the one who came in with armed thugs carrying all sorts of dangerous weapons that alarmed the organizers of the events. They hired thugs who came prepared to cause mayhem.

“On that day more than 10 vehicles and buses on the convoy of the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara CFR were attacked and damaged, including that of our principal and that of the Member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency.

“On the same day, the hired thugs went into town destroying shops and properties worth millions of naira of some supporters and loyalists of the former Speaker and Alh. Jafaru Gambo Leko Dull,” he said.