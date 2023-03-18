APC ‘ll win not less than 28 states – Lawan

Senate President Lawan

By Henry Umoru

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan shortly after casting his vote yesterday has expressed confidence that his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) will win not less than 28 states.

Lawan spoke while responding to questions from journalists at the Katuzu ward polling unit in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State where he cast his vote during the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said, “We are in control of the National Assembly. We have won the Presidency. We are going to win nothing less than 28 states at the end of this election.”

The APC currently controls 21 of the 36 states and had an outright win in 12 states during the last Presidential vote.

Lawan who noted that the APC and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the ninth National Assembly deserved some credit for the improvement witnessed in the country’s electoral process, said: “The APC and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari deserve credit, that we have allowed the process to be entirely determined by the guidelines and regulations of INEC. That we don’t use our incumbency factor to stop other political parties or opposition from winning in areas that are strong APC enclave.

“The ninth National Assembly also deserves credit for passing a law that has made the process of our elections better.

“I think there are still rooms for improvement but kudos to the ninth National Assembly for producing an Electoral Act that is giving more roles to technology to decide and influence the outcome of our elections rather than some kind of fraud.”

Commenting on the electoral process of Saturday, Lawan said that he was “happy that the BVAS is working here. I’m yet to hear any report about the failure of the process anywhere in my Local Government so far.”