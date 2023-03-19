APC leads in 9 out of 11 LGAs in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi
The Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) has released results of eleven local government areas in Niger state with All Progressives Congress,(APC) leading in nine of the Councils.
The APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago won his Bida Constituency while his PDP counterpart, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi also won his Edati Connstituency.
In Bida, Alhaji Bago of APC got 27,778 votes in his home as against 22,846 votes won by his close counterpart, Alhaji Kantigi of PDP.
Alhaji Kantigi of PDP won his Constituency with 16,559 votes as against 9,225 won by his APC counterpart.
A breakdown of the results released so far shows that All Progressives Congress,(APC) got majority of the votes in Tafa, Gurara, Paikoro, Bosso, Suleja, Kacha, Bida, Chachanga and Lapai while the PDP won in Edati and Munya local government areas.
The collation has been suspended till 6pm today.
Details of the collated results are as follows
TAFA LG
APC 12,520
PDP 12,082
NNPP 11
LP 206
GURARA LG
APC 14,520
PDP 11,506
LP 176
NNPP14
PAIKORO LG
APC 21,855
PDP 15,780
LP 106
NNPP 192
MUNYA LG
APC 8,644
PDP 10,208
LP 21
NNPP 13
BOSSO LG
APC 24,794
PDP 20,251
LP 211
SULEJA LG
APC 18,261
PDP 15,551
LP 1,664
KATCHA LG
APC 17,037
PDP 16,495
LP 3
EDATI LG
APC 9,225
PDP 16,559
LP
BIDA LG
APC 27,778
PDP 22,846
LP 87
NNPP 687
CHACHANGA LG
APC 34,231
PDP 27,989
LP 323
NNPP 144
LAPAI LG
APC 21,795
PDP 18,041
LP 16
NNPP 18
