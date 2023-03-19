APC leads in 9 of 11 LGAs released so far in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) has released results of eleven local government areas in Niger state with All Progressives Congress,(APC) leading in nine of the Councils.

The APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago won his Bida Constituency while his PDP counterpart, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi also won his Edati Constituency.

In Bida, Alhaji Bago of APC got 27,778 votes in his home as against 22,846 votes won by his close counterpart, Alhaji Kantigi of PDP.

Alhaji Kantigi of PDP won his Constituency with 16,559 votes as against 9,225 won by his APC counterpart.

A breakdown of the results released so far shows that the All Progressives Congress,(APC) got the majority of the votes in Tafa, Gurara, Paikoro, Bosso, Suleja, Kacha, Bida, Chachanga and Lapai while the PDP won in Edati and Munya local government areas.

The collation has been suspended till 6 pm today.

Details of the collated results are as follows

TAFA LG

APC 12,520

PDP 12,082

NNPP 11

LP 206

GURARA LG

APC 14,520

PDP 11,506

LP 176

NNPP14

PAIKORO LG

APC 21,855

PDP 15,780

LP 106

NNPP 192

MUNYA LG

APC 8,644

PDP 10,208

LP 21

NNPP 13

BOSSO LG

APC 24,794

PDP 20,251

LP 211

SULEJA LG

APC 18,261

PDP 15,551

LP 1,664

KATCHA LG

APC 17,037

PDP 16,495

LP 3

EDATI LG

APC 9,225

PDP 16,559

LP

BIDA LG

APC 27,778

PDP 22,846

LP 87

NNPP 687

CHACHANGA LG

APC 34,231

PDP 27,989

LP 323

NNPP 144

LAPAI LG

APC 21,795

PDP 18,041

LP 16

NNPP 18