APC Guber candidate, wife cast vote in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

The All Progressives Congress, APC Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru alongside his wife, Chief Uzoamaka at about 9:20a.m cast their votes at Edukwu-Okemini polling Unit 002, Enyanwu-Igwe Ward, Oferegbe – Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State

Briefing Newsmen immediately after casting his vote, the APC Governorship candidate who said praised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for smooth conduct of the election noted that the Commission performed creditably well as materials and personnel for the election arrived early.

He expressed confidence that his Party would at the end of the elections come out victorious.

“I casted my vote. You can see the time I voted. Am impressed by the turnout of voter and INEC Staff for the election. Am optimistic that APC will carry the day.”