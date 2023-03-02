APC govt turning Nigeria to one-party state – Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dele Momodu said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC government is turning Nigeria into a one-party state.

Momodu made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

The PDP chieftain described the just concluded presidential election as a waste of taxpayers’ resources and one of Nigeria’s worst elections since the First Republic.

He said the APC administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari should have told Nigerians that the APC is not ready to go and not have bothered itself to conduct an election.

“Last Saturday was another sad day for our country,” Momodu said.

According to Momodu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to deliver on its promises, especially on the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) and an on-time transmission of results through its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Momodu said, “It was a day Nigerians were supposed to get it right. There were so much drama and melodrama and promises upon promises, BVAS will be a game-changer, but what we witnessed was a charade.”

“One of our worst elections took place in 1983. In 1993 we had our best elections, it was killed. Now in 2023, we were much worse than we were in 1983, a year you could called an analog era.

“So, with all the billions, if not trillions wasted on this election, we must as well as told Nigerians: APC is not ready to go; we don’t need an election. We are turning Nigeria to a one-party state.

“I’m sure in our usual docility, we would agree but to waste all that money, waste peoples’ time? I pity the young people the most; they came out, they had faith, they had hope in their country and they came out and they dashed that hope instead of renewed hope.

“So, for us, the election was a complete waste of resources.”

He said INEC results did not tally with what PDP agents filed from the polling units.

Recall that INEC on Wednesday declared APC’s Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President-elect.

Tinubu won in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states to secure a significant numbers in several other states to claim the highest number of votes — 8,794,726, almost two million votes more than his counterpart, — former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Atiku, 76, who has now run for president six times, got 6,984,520 votes, while the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who, in less than a year, galvanised young voters in a manner some have described as unprecedented finished the race with 6,101,533.