APC suppressing, intimidating voters in Lagos – Rhodes-Vivour  

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour popularly known as GRV has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government takes its strength and validity from voter intimidation.

He said, “The indigenous Lagos people are informed and exposed, but unfortunately the APC government takes its strength from division, violence, intimidation and this is what they’ve done for almost two decades.

“So, by God’s grace the will of the people will prevail and this government that gets its validity based on voter intimidation will be a thing of the past,” he added.

Rhodes-Vivour, who claimed there have been targeted voter suppression in the ongoing election,, said, “Currently now at VGC, the polling agents don’t want to go the estates, they are trying to get the votes to come to the express, where thugs would harass and disenfranchise voters.”

The Labour Party candidate had earlier cast his vote at the his polling unit at PO 045 in Anifowoshe, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He’s one of the frontline candidates for the election and will be facing off against the incumbent Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress and Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Labour Party.

The election is expected to be keenly contested following the victory of Labour Party in Lagos state in the presidential election.

Rhodes-Vivour has emerged as a popular candidate whose message has resonated with the teeming youths who are the backbone behind the unexpected rise of the Labour Party.