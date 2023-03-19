APC Governorship candidate to be announced winner of Ebonyi Gov election

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The election results so far declared by the Local Government Area Collation Officers in the State, after last Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly election, are strongly pointing to the All Progressives Congress, APC Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru was the winner of the governorship election.

Out of the 12 results declared so far at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, State Collation Centre, Abakaliki, the Governorship candidate of APC won 9 Local Government Areas in the State.

There are strong indications that he will win the last LGA, Ishielu, which is about to be declared by the INEC collation officer in the LGA.

Following this development, Nwifuru lost three LGAs, including Ezza North, Ezza South and Onicha, in the State.

… details later