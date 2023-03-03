APC donates N100m to Maiduguri market fire victims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday donated N100 million to Monday market fire victims in Maiduguri, Borno.

The National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, gave the donation when the National Working Committee of the party paid a sympathy visit to Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Adamu said that the APC donated the N100m to support the government in providing relief to victims of the fire incident that happened on Sunday.

The party chairman was accompanied by Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North); Amb. Usman Sarki, Special Adviser on Policy; Amb. Habib Habu, Special Adviser on Protocol and Programme; and Nata’ala Keffi, Special Adviser on Media.

In his remarks, Zulum expressed gratitude to the APC chairman and his delegation for their visit to Borno to sympathise with victims.

The governor said the amount donated by the party would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the victims. (NAN)