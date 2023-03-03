APC denies receiving N2bn from Wike to secure Tinubu’s victory in Rivers

Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that the party did not receive N2 billion from the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to work for the victory of its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

There were reports earlier in the state that Governor Wike had released over N2 billion to enable the APC to organise the presidential campaign in the state and work for electoral success.

A member of the Presidential Campaign Council and Independent Campaign Council of the APC, Chief Tony Okocha, had on Thursday, noted that the party got human and other resources from Wike, adding that the contributions aided the victory of the party at the presidential poll.

But, speaking in Port Harcourt Friday, members of the APC, who also are members of the PCC/ICC, under the platform of Tinubu/Shetima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, TSG, said the APC did not receive any cash from the state governor.

The leader of the Grassroots ICC, Augustine Wokocha, said Tony Okocha only spoke for himself, adding that the APC and people of the state worked in the interest of the candidate, adding that the victory could not be appropriated to any individual.

Wokocha noted that the of Bola Tinubu was a natural cause of the event following his pragmatism, stating that the credit for the victory of Tinubu belonged to the APC and the people of Rivers State who voted for the APC at the polls.

He said: “We state that the victory of our President-elect was a natural cause of event given his phenomenal pedigree as an astute politician per excellence, an administrator with an unmatchable track record of achievements foresight and bold visions.

“A man reputed as a Mason of Men.

“It is important however to state that the credit for the victory of Bola Tinubu and the APC in Rivers State belongs to all Rivers persons who turned out to vote for the candidate of our party and to the dynamic campaign structure that carried the message of Renewed Hope to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers State.

“We are not unmindful of the forces that coalesced to hand our President-elect this Pan Nigeria victory at the polls and we trust in the incoming administration to fully demonstrate to every Nigerian that this vote of confidence shall never be misplaced or taken for granted.

“It is however insidious for any individual to appropriate the performance of APC in Rivers State during the just concluded presidential elections to anyone.”

Wokocha implored all Rivers people and members of the APC to vote for their preferred choices, adding that they would not vote for the candidate of the governor of the state, Siminialaye Fubara.