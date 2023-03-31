APC Chieftain campaigns for Barau Jibrin to be Senate President 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

All Progressive Congress APC National Leadership has been urged to zone the Senate President to North West Zone of the country for the unity of the party.

A Chieftain of the Party in Kaduna Alhaji Muhammadu Murtala made the called in an interview with journalists in the state.

According to him, North West deserved the Senate seat looking at the number of votes recorded for the party during the Presidential Election.

Alhaji Murtala also advocated for Senator Jibril Barau popularly known as (Maliya) from Kano State to be elected as Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

The politician also explained that already the South West has a President, while North East has Vice President and so Northwest that produced the highest votes to the president deserves the Senate President position too, to strike a balance.

He said Senator Barau as a forth timer in the National Assembly is the most qualified to occupy the seat from the North West zone.

” Our National party leadership needs to zone the Senate position to North West because it was the zone where Senator Barau Jibril came from. He is also an experienced Senator which made him the most qualified among all those who indicated interest for same position,” he said

He urged other members of the Senate with similar interests especially from other zones to drop it because none of them acquired the experienced of Senator Barau.

He urged the elected lawmakers to rally behind Senator Barau for the development of the 10th National Assembly and the country.