APC candidate, Tonye Cole calls for cancellation of Rivers gov election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tonye Cole has called for the cancellation of the March 18th Rivers state governorship election.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Cole described the outcome of the governorship election as one that turned out to be a rape of democracy.

He said, “Law-abiding citizens were subject to flogging, abuse and threat to life for choosing to vote APC. People were told to vote for PDP and nothing else.”

Recall that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has been returned the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

Sim Fubara scored 302,614 votes to win the election in the Niger Delta state, INEC officially declared on Monday after collating results from all the local government areas at its state headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Coming behind Mr Fubara, Cole had 95,274 votes while Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party scored 22,224 votes to come third.