APC appoints Presidential Election Petition Legal Team

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers to represent the Party at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The team is comprised of legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law, and litigation.

The legal team consisting of twelve (12) Senior Advocates of Nigeria and the National Legal Adviser of the Party, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Esq., is led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, a renowned lawyer who has successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases.

The full list of the Legal team is as follows:

1. LATEEF FAGBEMI, SAN (LEAD COUNSEL)

2. AHMAD USMAN EL-MARZUQ, ESQ. (Life Bencher)

3. SAM OLOGUNORISA, SAN

4. ROTIMI OGUNESO, SAN

5. OLABISI SOYEBO, SAN

6. GBOYEGA OYEWOLE, SAN

7. MURITALA ABDULRASHEED, SAN

8. ALIYU OMEZIA SAIKI, SAN

9. TAJUDEEN OLADOJA, SAN

10.PIUS AKUBO, SAN

11.OLUSEYE OPASANYA, SAN

12.SURAJU SAIDA, SAN

13.KAZEEM ADENIYI, SAN

According to the party, “We are confident that the legal team possesses requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matters.”