Anxiety heightens as collation of results yet to resume in Abia

By Steve Oko

Anxiety has continued to build up across Abia as residents await the continuation of the collation of governorship results.

The Presiding Officer, and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Professor Nnenna Oti, had Sunday evening adjourned collation till 10:am today.

But as of 11:07 am Monday, the exercise was yet to resume.

Media practitioners, security personnel and party agents were waiting at the Collation Centre at the Umuahia office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC but the Returning Officer had not arrived.

Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party was leading comfortably in the 10 Local Government Areas so far declared as of Sunday.

LP supporters surged up around the INEC office in a joyous mood as they anticipate the final declaration of the remaining results.