Antonio Conte slams Tottenham players after draw at Southampton

Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has slammed his players, calling them ‘selfish’ after they played a 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Spurs had a 3-1 lead at the Vitality Stadium with goals from Pedro Porro, Ivan Perisic, and Harry Kane.

The Saint’s first goal was courtesy of Che Adams in the first-Half equaled it to 1-1, then in the 77th minute Theo Walcott made it 3-2 then Ward Prowse saved a point for the home side from a penalty.

The former Chelsea boss blasted his player’s after the game at the post-match press conference, saying they lack ‘spirit’ and ‘heart’.

“I don’t want to speak about the tactical, I’m talking about the spirit and the heart we put into the pitch, he said.

“Instead we are losing this characteristic, if you don’t have this in my experience you can lose against these teams – Sheffield United (FA Cup) with younger players, today we are winning 3-1 and feel the perception anything can happen and we’re scared.

“They’re used to it here. Don’t play for something important. They don’t want to play under pressure.

“They don’t want to play under stress. Tottenham’s story is this. 20 years there is the owner & they never won something. Why?

“Until now I tried to hide the situation. We can fight for what in this period, with this attitude, this commitment? For what? 7th? 8th place?”

“We are professional. Tottenham pays us a lot of money, me and the players. We don’t receive money to find excuses, don’t have the spirit, or not show a sense of responsibility”

“This is unacceptable. It’s the first time in my career to see players like this,” he ended.

Tottenham are still in the fight for a top-four finish sitting at fourth with ten games to spare.