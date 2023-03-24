Anti-party: PDP suspends Anyim, Fayose, 2 others, refers Ortom to disciplinary c’ttee

…Appoints 13-member Caretaker Committee for Katsina

•Panel to oversee party for 3 months

By John Alechenu

The National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended former Senate president and Secretary to the Government Federation, SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, and ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, from the party for anti-party activities with effect from yesterday.

Also suspended were a chieftain of the party in Benue State, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, and his Zamfara counterpart, Dr. Aslam Aliyu.

The NWC equally referred Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee to answer to charges of anti-party activities leveled against him.

These were contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja yesterday.

He said the “NWC has after very extensive review of the affairs of our party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) referred the governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

“The NWC also approved the suspension of the following from the Party with effect from today, Thursday, March 23, 2023, Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State); Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State); Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State); and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.

Meanwhile, the NWC of the party also yesterday set up a 13-member Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of Katsina State chapter for a period of 90 days.

This was sequel to the dissolution of the State Executive Committee, on Wednesday.

Ologunagba said the party reached the decision to set up the panel in line with provisions of its constitution.

He said: “The National Working Committee of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee, NEC, pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of our the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), approved the composition of the Katsina State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Katsina State chapter for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

Members of the Katsina State PDP Caretaker Committee are Dr. Abdulrahman Usman – Chairman; Nura Shehu Giwa; Haruna Jami; Lawal I Safana; Sanusi Audu Fari; Nura Ahmadu Kurfi; Sani Abdullahi Daba; and Magajiya Lawal Matazu as members.

Others are Ado Dan Turai; Hamza Yunusa Jibia; Abdulhamid Danbatta; Aisha Medinat Ibrahim; and Halima Zubairu Abdulhamid as secretary.

“The NWC urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Katsina State to remain united and continue to work together for the task ahead.”