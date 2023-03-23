Anti-party: PDP refers Ortom to Disciplinary Committee

…suspends Ayim, Fayose, two others

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has referred the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee to answer to charges of anti-party activities levelled against him.

The NWC equally announced the suspension of former Senate President and PDP Presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, a Benue State PDP Chieftain, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar and his Zamfara State counterpart,

Dr. Aslam Aliyu, for the same offence.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said the “NWC has after a very extensive review of the affairs of our Party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) referred the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

“The NWC also approved the suspension of the following from the Party with effect from today, Thursday, March 23, 2023.

1. Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State)

2. Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State)

3. Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State)

4. Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.”