Anti-Omo-Agege Rally: Louts masquerading as ex-militants — ‘Gen’ Figbele

A notable Phase ‘1’ Niger Delta ex-militants leader, who is the National Coordinator of the Association of Ex-militant Generals, AEG, ‘General’ Joseph Figbele, has come hard on the acclaimed ex-militants who converged on the Urhobo Progressive Union, UPU Secretariat along Ughelli Warri Road on Thursday, March 9, 2023, purportedly protesting what they termed wrongful award of contract to a politician describing them as faceless criminals masquerading as ex-militants adding that they were sponsored group by the opponents of the lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The livid Figbele stated this in Udu, the Headquarters of Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Thursday, noting that the scanty crowd of youths who went on a rampage at Urhobo House claiming to be protesting the award of contract to the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship hopeful, Senator Omo-Agege are “idle merchants of discord” who he accused of being used by the opposition elements against the choice of the state, Omo-Agege.

The former warlord Lord said they are unknown entities among ex-militants across faces in the Delta region, adding that they are fake.

He called on security agencies particularly the Department of the Securirty Service, DSS to quickly arrest and question their so called leader who he noted is somewhere in Ughelli stoking crisis warning that, should the security agencies refuse to arrest the fake ex-militants they who are genuine leaders of ex-militants won’t fold their hands and allow unbridled and badly brought up “social miscreants who are being used by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state to destabilise the peace being enjoyed in the oil-rich state.”

A group in a video being circulated on social media had rallied to Urhobo House along Ughelli-Warri expressway chatting: “Federal Government, call Omo-Agege to order, he has taken our contract…”

‘General’ Figbele with consternation had wondered the effrontery of the unknown group to have gone to Urhobo House which he described as a sacred edifice for Urhobo nation where the people of Urhoboland discuss matter of common interest to desecrating same and dragging the name of one of the most illustrious sons of Urhobpland to the mud saying Uwuamughie won’t be left for louts to turn to a theatre of the absurd.

According to Figbele, they, the ex-militants know themselves and that they have a common channel of expressing grievances of any and that it is not in the character of ex-militants to dabble into politics or becoming an “attack dogs” for any political interest saying, the law enforcement agencies must ensure the leader of that ‘rebellious group’ is immediately arrested.

Early year, Figbele recalled that, same person had through a pseudo group masterminded threats through one unknown ‘Isokourhobo Bombers’ adding that, the ‘baseless’ threats to bomb Otorogun Gas plant by the group was not challenged by security agencies a reason he adduced for the continuous ’embarrassment of political leaders by the bunch of blackmailers’ who from nowhere developed sense of entitlement to a contract non of them bided.

Senator Omo-Agege remains the highest and the most respected political office holder in the Niger Delta region and he is currently the choice of the people of Delta State to succeed the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa come May 29, 2023 stressing that no amount of blackmail can stop the lawmaker from being sworn-in as Governor of the state in days ahead.

Figbele called on the Chief Executive of Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari and his National Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, Ali Mohammad Zara to immediately get the leader of that group arrested for threatening violence adding that, Kyari knows the man behind the incessant threats concerning the award of the pipeline surveillance contract.

“We call on the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, the Inspector General of Police, the DG DSS, and other relevant security agencies to get that man, who parades himself as Mayor of Urhoboland arrested, investigated and prosecuted if found guilty,” Figbele stated.