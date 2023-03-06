Anniversary: Your reign has changed narrative of Ayede Ogbese , Akeredolu lauds monarch





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, has lauded the Alayede of Ayede Ogbese, in Akure North Council Aarea of Ondo State, Oba Ajibola Oluyede for changing the narrative of the community and improved its socio-economic development.

Akeredolu, said this during the monarch’s one-year coronation anniversary held at the Royal Ranch of Alayede of Ayede in Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State.

The governor said that “I am highly impressed by the progressive activities and tremendous achievements of Oba Oluyede and his illustrious Olori, Olufunmilayo in Ayede Ogbese community for just one year on the throne.

” The enthronement of Oba Oluyede has changed the narrative of Ayede Ogbese and drastically improved socio-economic development of the community”.

He appreciated the monarch for the peaceful coexistence that exists among the people.

“I note particularly how kabiyesi and his Olori have continued to deploy their wealth of experience and network for the service of not only Ayede Ogbese but also the state and humanity in general”.

“The fact that the first coronation anniversary is being commemorated with a musical concert on the theme “A Meeting with the KING of kings”, and which was the second of the ‘OBA Awon Oba’ annual commemorative events, is a living testament that the Kabiyesi is threading on the path of King David in the Bible”

The governor, promised that his administration would always be available for the progress of Ayede Ogbese.

In his remark, Oba Oluyede thanked God for availing him the grace to celebrate one-year coronation anniversary in good health and specially appreciated his illustrious queen for standing by him in all his endeavours.

He promised to chase poverty out of Ayede Ogbese land as God gives him more power and strength to impact positively in the lives of the community dwellers.

The monarch appreciated the governor for attending the programme personally.

Recall that the governor had presented

the Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to the monarch on 18th December, 2021.

The colourful ceremony attracted sons and daughters of the community across the globe.

Also present include the state deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff, Hon. Gbenga Ale, the Executive Director Alpha 3D, Ondo State, Prince Biyi Poroye and Publisher Coastal Renaissance news, Hon. Taiwo Gbamila amongst other important personalities.