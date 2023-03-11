Ancelotti evasive on Mbappe’s links to Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti became ambiguous on his club’s course of action on the possible signing of Paris Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe.

The French player and PSG star, has on the radar for big clubs across Europe over the years especially Madrid, which are speculated to sign him.

Mbappe has made it quite visible that a shift in clubs to the Spain capital could be possible as he someday would love to play there.

However, Madrid are not willing to go into a bidding battle for him unless it is for the right price or a free move.

The Italian gaffer was reluctant to give a view on the potential move for the Parisian man.

“Would I like to sign Mbappé? Ask me today, you can ask also in two weeks or three months — I will never answer this question,” Ancelotti said to reporters in a pre-match conference.