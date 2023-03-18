Anambra: INEC officials return materials to LGs for collation

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Presiding Officers for Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in various wards are now returning the ballot materials assigned to them for use in the conduct of the state assembly election in Anambra state.

As at 6 p.m., all roads led to the INEC local government headquarters, Ogidi in Idemili North council area as the presiding officers returned the materials entrusted into their care for the conduct of the election in all the 21 local government areas of the state and 30 constituencies.

As at 7.30 p.m., the collation exercise was still ongoing as the materials were still being deposited with the Electoral Officer, EO in the council area.

As at the time of filing this report, the INEC office was still bubbling with materials being returned by the presiding officers whose own materials were being collated turn by turn and one after the other.