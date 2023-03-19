Anambra govt confirms arrest of Twitter user over alleged cyber crime

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State government has confirmed the arrest of one Nnamdi Chude over alleged cyber crime.

Chude was said to have tweeted that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State had brought the state back to the ballot box snatching era, adding that last Saturday’s witnessed the ugly incidents in many parts of the state.

Although the state government said it had no information about any specific allegation against Chude or the basis for his arrest, press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime said the state Commissioner of Police informed the governor of the arrest.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command has confirmed to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo that one Mr Nnamdi Chude was arrested yesterday (18/03/23) in Anambra by the Cyber Crime Unit of Interpol and taken to Abuja today (19/03/23)” Aburime said.

According to a member of one of the political parties in the state, the man had insisted that Governor Soludo was instrumental to the rigging that allegedly took place in parts of Anambra State and that some thugs were carting away ballot boxes.

He said Chude was arrested in Onitsha by police operatives and taken to Awka before he was moved to Abuja.