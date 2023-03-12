Anambra Assembly: Peter Obi’s call to vote LP candidates a landmine – Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has described the call by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 election, Mr. Peter Obi for the electorate in the state to vote for candidates of LP in Saturday’s House of Assembly poll as a landmine for him.

Obi had during a meeting with LP House of Assembly candidates in Awka, said their winning would not pose any danger for the Anambra governor, assuring that they would work with him for the progress of the state.

Reacting to Obi’s call, Soludo , through his press secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, argued that the call was deceptive and inappropriate, adding that it would amount to laying landmines for the governor.

He said: “That call was meant to deceive Anambra people. Obi cannot be talking about development in Anambra and also be talking about asking Anambra people to elect lawmakers from opposition party to work with Soludo.

“He worked with a legislature that was dominated by lawmakers from the PDP when he first came in as governor, and he knows that it was not easy for him.

“He even suffered impeachment because of that and we hope it is not the same thing he wants to happen to Soludo.

“Anambra people should go all out next Saturday and vote for APGA, if they want the developmental strides of the governor to continue.

“You cannot be talking of development and at the same time advocate electing opposition politicians into the House of Assembly. It is deceit.

“Anambra people supported Obi during the presidential election, and besides, Soludo refused to interfere as the people trooped out to vote for Labour Party, and that was because Soludo made the environment conducive for people to come out and vote.

“We have voted Labour Party in the presidential election, but for the House of Assembly election, we are voting for APGA, and we want Anambra people to know so.”