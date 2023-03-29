Anambra APC chairman calls for unity, as court affirms his leadership

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Basil Ejidike has called for unity in the party to enable members prepare for future elections.

Speaking after an Anambra High Court affirmed him as the authentic chairman of the party in the state, Ejidike said the target of APC is to produce the governor of Anambra State in the next election and urged aggrieved members to join hands with the State Working Committee to work towards achieving the objective.

He said: ”We can only hope that this time around, our aggrieved members will see reason to embrace peace and unity as the State Executive Committee is ever ready to work with them, believing in their readiness to give Ndi Anambra an APC governor in 2026.

“This latest verdict of the High Court has put paid to the desperation of some people to sneak back to office and causing havoc in the Anambra State chapter of the APC.

“These desperate insurrectionists were surreptitiously seeking a bizarre tenure elongation by clinging on a 2018 Congress whose mandate should have expired in August 2022 even if the APC National Executive Committee had not dissolved the entire structure of the party from the national to the ward level on 8th December, 2020.

“They have refused to acknowledge the reality that the APC in Anambra State and indeed nationwide have moved past the product of the 2018 Congresses.

“A new mandate was given to the ward, local government, zonal and State officials of the party in Anambra State in January 2022 after the conclusion of the governorship election in Anambra State.

“This is the only legal mandate in existence and no amount of judicial voyage can change the present circumstance”.